Priyanka supports anti-Trump women’s march

Priyanka Chopra extended her support for a women’s impetus in Washington DC, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as a US President.

But a 34-year-old singer was not physically benefaction in a criticism due to her sharpened schedule. “So unapproachable of all my sisters and a group that are during a women’s march. I’m so dissapoint we couldn’t go. Girl love, women’s rights are tellurian rights,” Priyanka posted on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra suffers concussion on sets of ‘Quantico’

The singer is in Los Angeles to resume a filming of her Hollywood entrance Baywatch, that also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zack Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

She posted a side-profile selfie on her Instragram comment after she landed.”And we’re back! LA LA… again… let’s go! Always rushed for time… Everywhere to go and nowhere to be. Baywatch, night shoots, fun fun,” she captioned a image.

Priyanka Chopra resumes work post injury

And we’re back!LA LA.. Again..let’s go! Always rushed for time..Everywhere to go and nowhere to be.. .. #Baywatch #nightshoots #funfun

A print posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 21, 2017 during 12:22pm PST

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

