KARACHI: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) handed over on Saturday as many as 250 motorcycles to their tangible owners. ACLC had announced that during slightest 750 snatched motorcycles will be returned to their owners on Saturday.
The owners were asked to move their strange papers to get behind their vehicles. “So far, we have handed over scarcely 250 motorcycles to their genuine owners as a corroboration of a papers takes time,” pronounced ACLC arch Manzur Ali Khatiyan.
These vehicles were snatched and stolen from several tools of a city by opposite motorcycle lifting groups and after recovered in several raids by a ACLC police.
Despite a ongoing Karachi operation, law enforcers sojourn incompetent to control a visit incidents of car lifting opposite a city as some-more than 21,498 two-wheelers were snatched and stolen final year.
Police action: 250 motorcycles returned to owners
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.
