Sunday , 22 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Illicit weapons case: Activist condemned to 14 years in jail

Illicit weapons case: Activist condemned to 14 years in jail

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 22, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Illicit weapons case: Activist condemned to 14 years in jail
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism justice (ATC) condemned on Saturday a domestic romantic to 14 years in jail after anticipating him guilty of possession of unlawful weapons and bomb element with a vigilant to means damage.

The convict, Sher Hakeem, believed to be a workman of Awami National Party, was arrested in September, 2013, during a law coercion agencies’ operation in Quaidabad area and an unlawful pistol and palm grenade were also found in his possession.

The ATC-IX decider awarded him 14 years in jail for gripping explosives with him and 7 years for possession of bootleg weapons.

However, a justice extended to him a advantage from a Code of Criminal Procedure to let both a sentences run concurrently.

The cases were purebred underneath Section 23(1)a of a Sindh Arms Act and Sections 4 and 5 of a Explosives Substances Act, review with Section 7 of a Anti-Terrorism Act.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Lahooti Melo appeals to your ears and mind
Ongoing construction: Commerce ministry’s respond sought on port’s impact on ecology
Illicit weapons case: Activist condemned to 14 years in jail
‘Pakistan not unqualified of elaborating viable democracy’
Hope for a homeless: City’s uneasy animals acquire all to their considerable castle
Hushing it up?: UC chairmen conflict news exposing encroachments
Police action: 250 motorcycles returned to owners
Syria rebels arrive in Astana for talks with regime
SNGPL jolt KE to journey into quarter-finals
8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner
Humayun Saeed’s father passes divided in Karachi
Things we learnt from a 4th Pakistan-Australia ODI

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions