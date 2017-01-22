Sunday , 22 January 2017
Changing technology: CIME launches trickery for medical students

Changing technology: CIME launches trickery for medical students
KARACHI: A vast series of simulators that will be used by medical students to rehearse on were presented during a make-believe sentinel on Sunday.

The sentinel was set adult as partial of a one-day prolonged medical professionals networking forum, patrician ‘Tomorrow’s Healthcare Today’, was hold during Aga Khan University Hospital on Sunday.

Center for Innovation in Medical Innovation (CIME) executive Dr Charles Docherty, while articulate to a medical professionals on a debate of a facility, said, “It’s a singular idea, that will assistance in skills strengthening and veteran growth of medical professionals.”

The simulators can be operated on to get first-hand knowledge on formidable subjects such as angiography and neurosurgery and will concede a staff to guard temperature, blood vigour and heart rate on a simulations. “Due to reliable issues, we can’t rehearse on genuine patients so we rehearse on simulators,” pronounced one of a students of second year of Aga Khan University Hospital, Samrah Razi.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

 

