SUKKUR: The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) seems infirm to stop encroachers, corroborated by a land mafia and successful groups, from occupying metropolitan land and parks. The partner executive of parks, Jawed Akhtar, presented his news about encroachments in parks during a two-day SMC meeting, which, according to him, was prepared in light of a Sindh High Court’s (SHC) orders. However, infancy of a kinship legislature chairmen strongly against a news and attempted to hush adult a matter.
During a march of a meeting, Akhtar presented a news per encroachments in a parks in collusion with a land mafia. According to his report, around 25% of Mohammad Bin Qasim Park has been encroached on by a Sukkur Press Club. This intrusion has been announced bootleg by a district and sessions decider allocated as an exploration officer by a SHC. Therefore, he due a changeable of a press bar to another location.
The news combined that a park is on an amenity plot, that could usually be used for a park. Besides this, another apportionment of a park has been leased out to a mini entertainment park on a monthly basis. The franchise of a entertainment park is too small and therefore it was due to boost a franchise according to a marketplace value, settled a report. Referring to a Ladies and Children Park during Pir Ellahi Bux Tower, a news pronounced that a park has been handed over to a preparation works dialect for a construction of a library with roughly 80% of a tract carrying been assigned due to a construction. Thus, no space has been left for a garden.
According to a report, a park is still underneath a function of a preparation works dialect and a apportionment of it has been leased out as a canteen, that is also bootleg according to a district and sessions judge. It was due to get a park behind from a preparation works dialect and cancel a canteen’s lease.
Similarly, a tract of a Mir Masoom Shah Library was given to a building dialect for restoration of a library 6 years ago. The work has not nonetheless been finished so it was due to palm over a library to a SMC. As distant as a Jinnah Municipal Stadium is concerned, it is in a disorder due to a sewerage line flitting underneath it. According to a report, a sewerage line has been damaged, due to that low H2O is causing repairs to a ground. It was due to change a sewerage line from underneath a track and to have a inundate light remade by a SMC’s electrical and automatic department.
The news combined that Manzil Gah belligerent was given to a open works dialect for a construction of a hockey belligerent in 2013 though a work is still incomplete. The sauce room and toilets assembled in a belligerent have been leased out to SMC clerk Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, which, according to a district and sessions judge, is illegal. Children Park in Pak Colony was handed over to a open works dialect in 2012 for construction work though a park has still not been handed over to a SMC, therefore it should be vacated, a news proposed.
The news sparked arguments among a kinship legislature chairmen who strongly against it and asked a authorities endangered not to make it partial of a meeting’s proceedings. SMC Mayor Arsalan Shaikh told The Express Tribune that a matter of encroachments on metropolitan parks is a supportive emanate and, therefore, they wish to hoop it with impassioned care. “All a encroachments on open parks will be private solely a press club,” he said.
The kinship legislature chairmen were demure to plead a matter observant they did not wish to hint a new debate. Sukkur Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch claimed that they have private many encroachments in a past but any discrimination. “If a SMC requests us in essay to mislay a encroachments we will do so but succumbing to any pressure,” he said.
A few months behind some Muttahida Qaumi Movement offices assembled on amenity plots were demolished, including Ghaznavi Park and Pak Colony Park. Similarly, encroachments have also been private from many roads.
Hushing it up?: UC chairmen conflict news exposing encroachments
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) seems infirm to stop encroachers, corroborated by a land mafia and successful groups, from occupying metropolitan land and parks. The partner executive of parks, Jawed Akhtar, presented his news about encroachments in parks during a two-day SMC meeting, which, according to him, was prepared in light of a Sindh High Court’s (SHC) orders. However, infancy of a kinship legislature chairmen strongly against a news and attempted to hush adult a matter.
During a march of a meeting, Akhtar presented a news per encroachments in a parks in collusion with a land mafia. According to his report, around 25% of Mohammad Bin Qasim Park has been encroached on by a Sukkur Press Club. This intrusion has been announced bootleg by a district and sessions decider allocated as an exploration officer by a SHC. Therefore, he due a changeable of a press bar to another location.
The news combined that a park is on an amenity plot, that could usually be used for a park. Besides this, another apportionment of a park has been leased out to a mini entertainment park on a monthly basis. The franchise of a entertainment park is too small and therefore it was due to boost a franchise according to a marketplace value, settled a report. Referring to a Ladies and Children Park during Pir Ellahi Bux Tower, a news pronounced that a park has been handed over to a preparation works dialect for a construction of a library with roughly 80% of a tract carrying been assigned due to a construction. Thus, no space has been left for a garden.
According to a report, a park is still underneath a function of a preparation works dialect and a apportionment of it has been leased out as a canteen, that is also bootleg according to a district and sessions judge. It was due to get a park behind from a preparation works dialect and cancel a canteen’s lease.
Similarly, a tract of a Mir Masoom Shah Library was given to a building dialect for restoration of a library 6 years ago. The work has not nonetheless been finished so it was due to palm over a library to a SMC. As distant as a Jinnah Municipal Stadium is concerned, it is in a disorder due to a sewerage line flitting underneath it. According to a report, a sewerage line has been damaged, due to that low H2O is causing repairs to a ground. It was due to change a sewerage line from underneath a track and to have a inundate light remade by a SMC’s electrical and automatic department.
The news combined that Manzil Gah belligerent was given to a open works dialect for a construction of a hockey belligerent in 2013 though a work is still incomplete. The sauce room and toilets assembled in a belligerent have been leased out to SMC clerk Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, which, according to a district and sessions judge, is illegal. Children Park in Pak Colony was handed over to a open works dialect in 2012 for construction work though a park has still not been handed over to a SMC, therefore it should be vacated, a news proposed.
The news sparked arguments among a kinship legislature chairmen who strongly against it and asked a authorities endangered not to make it partial of a meeting’s proceedings. SMC Mayor Arsalan Shaikh told The Express Tribune that a matter of encroachments on metropolitan parks is a supportive emanate and, therefore, they wish to hoop it with impassioned care. “All a encroachments on open parks will be private solely a press club,” he said.
The kinship legislature chairmen were demure to plead a matter observant they did not wish to hint a new debate. Sukkur Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch claimed that they have private many encroachments in a past but any discrimination. “If a SMC requests us in essay to mislay a encroachments we will do so but succumbing to any pressure,” he said.
A few months behind some Muttahida Qaumi Movement offices assembled on amenity plots were demolished, including Ghaznavi Park and Pak Colony Park. Similarly, encroachments have also been private from many roads.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
SNGPL jolt KE to journey into quarter-finals
January 22, 2017
Things we learnt from a 4th Pakistan-Australia ...
January 22, 2017
UK govt indicted of covering adult unsuccessful ...
January 22, 2017
Daily Grind: Tooba Siddiqui
January 22, 2017