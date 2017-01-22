Sunday , 22 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Lahooti Melo appeals to your ears and mind

Lahooti Melo appeals to your ears and mind

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 22, 2017 In Commerce 0
Lahooti Melo appeals to your ears and mind
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Artists perfom normal dance during Lahooti Melo during Hyderabad Club on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: APPArtists perfom normal dance during Lahooti Melo during Hyderabad Club on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: APP

Artists perfom normal dance during Lahooti Melo during Hyderabad Club on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: APP

HYDERABAD: After relocating a people to pop, rock, contemporary and folk song on a cold and spacious Saturday, a Lahooti Melo on Sunday afternoon returned with sessions of educational sermon staggered with low-pitched performances. In opposite sessions, that mostly unsuccessful to start on time and furnish betrothed panellists, debates were hold on film, music, enlightenment and women’s empowerment as good as storytelling by a horde of raconteurs.

‘Lost and found song treasures’

Architect and birthright consultant Marvi Mazhar moderated a event that partly digressed to a good and bad components of enlightenment as panellists suggested how a good can be defended and a bad given up.

Musician Arieb Azhar believed that a tenure ‘traditional music’ is mostly mistaken with possibly farming or folk music.

Tahzeeb Foundation executive Sharif Aiwan regretted a fact that Pakistan behind jumping on a tellurian song bandwagon. He pronounced some western musicians dedicated themselves to formulating a tellurian genre of music, that collected assortments of song from around a world. “As we [Pakistanis] were bustling in other things, India brisk and had exemplary song [from a Subcontinent] recognized as their genre even yet Pakistan has an equal explain to it.”

Musician Natasha Noorani pronounced most of what became famous as ‘Pakistani music’ in a final 30 years was not indeed Pakistani. She pronounced from instruments to rhythms and opening all were desirous by unfamiliar trends.

Saif Samejo of a Sketches, who organized a Lahooti Melo, pronounced that distinct account sourroundings festivals in Pakistan, such events are quite meant for party in a grown world.

However, Lok Virsa’s executive Fauzia Saeed believed that giving a vital design to festivals is important. She bemoaned that a black of Pakistan’s enlightenment are mostly stigmatised, giving an instance of how vocalization pristine Urdu or wearing shalwar kameez are disheartened in some sections of society. “We have stigmatised a essence of a enlightenment and we are putting it down!”

Azhar pronounced that he has designed to deliver a essence of urs, a annual festivities that take place during Sufi shrines, in a song festivals he has been organising in Islamabad for a final 3 years. “The people, both abounding and poor, of one sacrament or another, group and women, all get finish leisure to pierce around in an urs,” he said. “We wish to move in this sourroundings in a festivals.”

‘Filmy Chakar’

Panellists discussed issues opposed a struggling Pakistani film industry, anathema on Indian cinema and circuitous down of Sindhi cinema.

Film historian Mehmood Mughal argued that a anathema on Indian cinema should insist to concede a internal attention to find a feet. However, filmmaker Jamshed Mahmood Raza alias Jami Mahmood and publisher Rafay Mehmood, who moderated a session, differed.

Mughal pronounced notwithstanding a talent and acumen, Pakistan can't move a film calm during standard with Indians. “If we concede a Indian movies, they conceal a people’s potential.”  Jami replied by reporting that Indian films can assistance Pakistani artists learn and urge their work.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Lahooti Melo appeals to your ears and mind
Ongoing construction: Commerce ministry’s respond sought on port’s impact on ecology
Illicit weapons case: Activist condemned to 14 years in jail
‘Pakistan not unqualified of elaborating viable democracy’
Hope for a homeless: City’s uneasy animals acquire all to their considerable castle
Hushing it up?: UC chairmen conflict news exposing encroachments
Police action: 250 motorcycles returned to owners
Syria rebels arrive in Astana for talks with regime
SNGPL jolt KE to journey into quarter-finals
8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner
Humayun Saeed’s father passes divided in Karachi
Things we learnt from a 4th Pakistan-Australia ODI

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions