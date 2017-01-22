Sunday , 22 January 2017
Eight stalls with a longest queues

Eight stalls with a longest queues
Juicy Lucy

The Juicy Lucy burger was gouda adequate to have people seeking for more. Even before a opposite opened, people were backing adult to squeeze a bite.

Fatso’s

The chilli cheese fries had everybody peaceful to sacri-fries their time and reserve adult in a really prolonged line.

D’OH

The Brazilian churros held everyone’s courtesy early on in a festival. The bestselling delicious multiple of Nutella and churros was some-more than adequate to prove everyone’s honeyed tooth.

Nom Nom Tacos

We have to taco about those sharp duck and proposal beef tacos. Living adult to a name, a case really had people going ‘nom nom nom’.

Chapli Kebab House

A favourite from final year, their chapli kebab and naan multiple was adequate to take everybody to cloud naan.

Peshawar
The normal delicacies of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa valid to be a lovely change for a residents of Karachi and had people salivating over their namkeen rosh and namkeen boti.

Meat Up

Mooove over chicken, there is a new protein in town. For beef lovers a place valid to be a ultimate meating place. It would be a missed beef if we did not try their steaks.

The Sauce

Even yet a eatery was charity a accumulation of food including burgers, nuggets, boiled duck and chickens strips, their cherished possession incited out to be a burger aptly called ‘jackpot’.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

