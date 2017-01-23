Raising smaller families

Monday , 23 January 2017
January 23, 2017
KARACHI: We are tender by Pakistan in a attempts to delayed down race expansion and arrangement Islamic scholars’ photographs on printed pages of newspapers and magazines. This call by a eremite leaders will certainly interest to a regressive race who, perhaps, were available this message. Our race during Partition was approximately 33.5 million and has shot adult to over 200 million in only a matter of 70 years, that is alarming.

Now, many center category families have tiny families since people with singular income have incomparable families, that they can't means to feed and yield for. They can't means decent housing, good preparation and succulent food for them. In Sri Lanka and Iran, populations are descending and they are giving incentives to a territory of a people to furnish incomparable families. Here in Pakistan, it is a opposite. Finally, a resolution has come about. Hopefully, race expansion can be curtailed as it has in China.

Navaid Husain

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

