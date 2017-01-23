Monday , 23 January 2017
RAWALPINDI: I’m fed adult with saying some of a king’s cronies and other jokers eternally occupying a simpleton box whenever we switch it on and need some help. These more-loyal-than-the-king critters demeanour so pitiable while perplexing helplessly to urge in vain something so apparently wrong. Do they or does anyone else have any doubts in their mind about a London flats not belonging to a Sharifs or not to have been purchased by them? And, if these do go to them, afterwards they contingency comment for a income these were purchased with. It is as elementary as that. What is this all about a shield and exemptions? Why are they perplexing to play on a words, find authorised lacunae and indulge in hairsplitting opposite what ethics and probity dictate? By their crafty manoeuvring, they have roughly put a epic law itself on hearing instead of charity themselves before it for a consequence of justice. The whole republic is looking expectedly though rather indirect towards this many eventful materialisation of a story and watchful impatiently for a outcome. Be finished divided with it, Sires, once for all and a earlier a better.

Col (retd) Riaz Jafri

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

