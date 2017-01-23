Monday , 23 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Charsadda rally: ANP asks govt to do promises or face protests

Charsadda rally: ANP asks govt to do promises or face protests

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 23, 2017 In Sports 0
Charsadda rally: ANP asks govt to do promises or face protests
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Workers of a Awami National Party accumulate in Charsadda. PHOTO: EXPRESSWorkers of a Awami National Party accumulate in Charsadda. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Workers of a Awami National Party accumulate in Charsadda. PHOTO: EXPRESS

CHARSADDA: The Awami National Party on Sunday indicted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of not fulfilling his promises on a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Addressing a open entertainment during Charsadda, ANP personality Ásfandyar Wali Khan warned a supervision of protests if it corroborated out on a promises on CPEC.

He voiced his concerns on a sheer contrariety between a claims that a provincial Khyber-Pakhtunkwa and a sovereign supervision were creation on a Army Public School and Bacha Khan University attack.

The ANP personality also called for a partnership of a federally administered genealogical areas with K-P and demanded a special extend for Fata.

He also pronounced a census should be carried out in Fata so a segment could be given a due share in a National Finance Commission Award.

He serve criticised a K-P supervision and combined that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had compromised over a provincial government’s rights.

Speaking on a occasion, former K-P arch apportion Amir Haidar Khan Hoti pronounced a K-P supervision had failed, adding that it is using over grant funds. He also blamed a provincial supervision of corruption.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Development partnership: Donors, P&D officials set to accommodate on 24th
Crippling disease: Second proviso of polio expostulate opens today
Charsadda rally: ANP asks govt to do promises or face protests
Raising smaller families
Eight stalls with a longest queues
Prepping for future: ‘PTI is awaiting improved formula in 2018 elections’
Changing technology: CIME launches trickery for medical students
Lahooti Melo appeals to your ears and mind
Ongoing construction: Commerce ministry’s respond sought on port’s impact on ecology
Illicit weapons case: Activist condemned to 14 years in jail
‘Pakistan not unqualified of elaborating viable democracy’
Hope for a homeless: City’s uneasy animals acquire all to their considerable castle

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions