ISLAMABAD/ PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will continue to turn Prime Minister of Pakistan again and again and Imran Khan will continue to count years of his rule, pronounced Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.
In a statement, a apportion pronounced there was counterbalance between Imran’s difference and deeds. The apportion pronounced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arch Imran Khan was pang from Nawaz Sharif phobia.
She pronounced because people are not presenting evidences in a Supreme Court and environment adult their possess courts outward a peak court. She asked Imran because he sought shield in a Election Commission case.
She pronounced that Imran has a robe of station on a enclosure and levelling groundless allegations and contesting cases.
She pronounced Imran has finished zero for a people in a 3 and a half years. She pronounced that time has valid that a PTI arch can't do anything solely distortion to a nation. She pronounced shortly Imran would go on a prolonged leave. She pronounced if PTI had finished something for a masses, it would have run advertisements.
Meanwhile, a comparison help to a primary apportion has pronounced that PTI should acknowledge a prophesy of Nawaz Sharif now that a PTI care has concluded that CPEC is a good car for mercantile change.
Adviser Amir Muqam pronounced this while addressing a entertainment during a coronation of a Sui gas bureau during Mardan on Sunday.
He pronounced that PTI leaders have supposed that CPEC is for a raise of a people and it would strengthen a mercantile complement of a country.
Similarly, he said, a PTI care should acknowledge PM Nawaz, and his care for a nation.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.
