NA row probes financial bungle in NCA

ISLAMABAD: After parliamentarians learnt about financial bungle in a National College of Arts (NCA), a National Assembly row has started probing charges of financial embezzlement, nepotism and injustice of power.
The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on a Cabinet has constituted a four-member sub-committee, headed by MNA Rana Qasim Noon of PML-N, along with Asad Umar of PTI, Mansab Dogar of PML-N and Seema Mohyuddin Jemeeli of PML-N.
The cabinet is mandated to examine misappropriation and financial and managerial mismanagement.
News of financial irregularities and injustice of powers emerged final year after NAB started probing NCA Lahore’s principal Murtaza Jaffri for corruption. The NAB had indicted him of injustice of energy and display favouritism.
The HEC also forked out governance issues that existed between NCA’s Lahore and Rawalpindi campuses. The Lahore campus was set adult vide a presidential bidding in 1985 while a sub-campus in Rawalpindi was determined in 2005.
Issues got out of palm in both campuses given of a personal scuffle between Jaffri and Rawalpindi campus’s former executive Nadeem Omer Tarar. Tarar was recently private from his post and systematic to news to a Lahore campus as a post of executive was termed ‘illegal’ by a three-member committee. He had been portion given 2012.
A PTI member of a committee, Asad Umar, settled that in a final assembly during NCA’s Rawalpindi campus, cabinet had sought sum of financial and governance issues and purported malpractices in a NCA. “We (want) Tarar to brief us in a subsequent assembly given he was in-charge for scarcely 4 years – a same duration during that we listened about wrongdoings,” Umar added.
He also settled that a cabinet would also find sum about a purported crime in construction of a new educational block. As many as 150 students also voiced regard over a building in a minute created to a principal: they refused to occupy a building, citing inadequate construction.
A news submitted by a HEC’s investigation group settled that a building had not been built in suitability with preset manners and standards.
When contacted, a principal deserted all allegations and settled that he would contention contribution before a NA committee.
In a prior meeting, a NA cabinet endorsed that NCA should have a campus in Islamabad given it should have illustration in a sovereign collateral as well. NCA is learnt to build sub-campuses in other provinces as well.
Umar said: “NCA contingency not be singular to only one province.”
The recommendations of a cabinet will after be forwarded to a primary minister, who is a conduct of a Cabinet multiplication that is a determining management of NCA.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.
