Monday , 23 January 2017
Tortured and dumped girl's heirs not found

QUETTA: The physique of a 13-year-old girl, who was intimately assaulted and killed by unclear group in Quetta, is still fibbing in a mortuary of a Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to details, a lady was tortured to genocide after being intimately assaulted and her remains was found on a 29th Dec of final year in a FGS Colony area, that falls in a office of Shalkot military station. The remains was dumped in a good that was after speckled by a military and shifted to a Civil Hospital Quetta.

However, a locale of a child’s heirs are nonetheless to be determined, while a physique lies in a mortuary.

According to a Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Fareed Sumalani, a child was intimately assaulted, tortured and after killed, according to a postmortem. The assailant had also chopped off a nose, ears and hair of a lady so that it would be formidable to brand her, pronounced sources in a hospital.

SP Sariyab Police Naseebullah told a media that notwithstanding advertisements in a newspapers, no one has contacted a military about a girl. He combined that a internal notables of a area have also been contacted though nobody has any believe about a tortured girl’s identity. He combined that this could be an denote that a child was not a proprietor of Quetta and contingency have been brought from another city.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

