Monday , 23 January 2017
Development partnership: Donors, P&D officials set to accommodate on 24th

PESHAWAR: The third consultative event of a Sectoral Coordination Committees of a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development (PD) dialect with general donors underneath Strategic Development Partnership Framework (SDPF) will be hold on Jan 24 in Islamabad.

The assembly is directed during firming adult recommendations and identifying vital achievements and tasks for effective doing of a SDPF for 2017-18.

According to a handout, a sum of 60 supervision officials representing applicable departments and 50 member from expansion partners would attend a corner session. The assembly would also examination a doing of a Integrated Development Strategy (IDS), besides carrying out research of swell in several sectors in further to identifying appropriation gaps.

The 8 committees paint as many sectors tasked with formulating mercantile growth, pursuit origination and extended mercantile space for expansion in K-P, besides ensuring order of law, improving preparation and health sectors and guaranteeing gender equity, clarity and fit use of provincial resources.

Last year, a PD and other supervision departments hold 16 sessions for any zone underneath SDPF.

The commentary and recommendations will be carried brazen to a high-level discourse designed to be hold in Feb this year. The vital discourse is chaired by a K-P arch apportion and a final preference creation forum in tie with SDPF.

The provincial supervision adopted a expansion horizon in conference with expansion partners that was formalised during a initial ‘strategic discourse on expansion partnership’ hold on Oct 2, 2013. The horizon aims during formulating partnership for aiding a socio-economic expansion of a range by accordant efforts by a supervision and expansion partners.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 23rd, 2017.

