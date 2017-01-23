Monday , 23 January 2017
Shah Rukh Khan takes son AbRam's assistance to foster Raees

Shah Rukh Khan takes son AbRam’s assistance to foster Raees
PHOTO: INDIAN EXPRESS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took his three-year-old son AbRam’s assistance to foster his stirring film Raees.

The 51-year-old posted a black and white picture of his son wearing a span of eyeglasses and captioned it with a discourse from a film. “And bola na battery nahi bolne ka,” Shah Rukh captioned a picture on his Twitter account.

The story behind Mahira’s famous discourse ‘Battery Saala’

The Dilwale star had progressing common his possess sketch wearing a  span of eyeglasses identical to those donned by AbRam. “And if a eyeglasses are 3D afterwards we theory Battery bol lo… Alas Raees is in 2D though a story is multi-dimensional,” he tweeted.

Set opposite a backdrop of breach in Gujarat, Raees touches on a approach a ethanol attention crumbled and several bootleg activities followed. Its trailer presents a glance of a story corroborated by complicated avocation movement sequences and many stirring moments.

Mahira Khan breaks overpower over not being means to foster Raees

In a film, a Chennai Express star essays a pretension purpose of Raees, a bootlegger. It also outlines Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s incursion into Bollywood. The Rahul Dholakia directorial will strife with Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil at a box-office on Jan 25.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

