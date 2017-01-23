Five WhatsApp hacks we need to master now

Monday , 23 January 2017
PHOTO: AFP

WhatsApp has inarguably revolutionised digital messaging. Earlier, we lonesome comparison WhatsApp basis — that to a warn — not many were cognizant of.

10 dark WhatsApp facilities we didn’t know existed

Here are some some-more WhatsApp facilities that competence make life many simpler.

Star a message

 

PHOTO: CNET

Simply star a summary in quickly find it later. On iOS, name a Star add-on on a bottom of your screen. Android users need to daub on a Menu symbol initial and afterwards name a starred messages icon.

Find your WhatsApp BFF 

Wonder who your WhatsApp best crony perpetually is? Have an iPhone? Then it is flattering straightforward. Simply go to Settings Data and Storage Use Storage Use to find a list of contacts who occupy many storage on your device. You can perspective some-more minute statistics by drumming on a contact. Information accessible includes series of messages exchanged, images, GIFs and so on. Android users can go to Settings Chat Chat History Email Chat to do a same.

WhatsApp competence stop operative on your smartphone after Dec 30

Don’t store photos and videos by default

With hundreds of videos and photos being common opposite mixed groups, we competence onslaught with storage issues. One resolution is to undo some things off to giveaway space. But, WhatsApp has another solution. Simply name not to store each print and video by default.On an iPhone, press Settings Chats and spin Save Incoming Media Off.

Mute a conversation

Who is not partial of a organisation active 24/7? Use WhatsApp’s tongue-tied underline for a breather.

Android users can press on a impending discuss compartment a crossed-out orator appears on a tip of a screen. iPhone users simply need to open a conversation, daub on a contact or group’s name and afterwards press Mute. Chats can be silenced between 8 hours to a year.

Export conversations

Worried about losing your discuss history? Simply trade a conversation.

Android users need to daub on a Menu symbol followed by More Email Chat. iPhone users need to perspective a thread, daub on a hit during a tip of a screen, corkscrew to a bottom of a Contact Info page and name Export Chat. Both, iPhone and Android users can trade chats with or but media.

This essay creatively seemed on CNET.

 

