Acclaimed lyricist, screenwriter and ad guru Prasoon Joshi is “disappointed” with both Bollywood songs demeaning women as good as a common people who suffer them and urged bad work be deserted so good work can come up.
Noting that a dignified imbalances one can infrequently see in promotion are also a distinguished underline of Bollywood, he pronounced he was “disappointed”‘ with a Bollywood songs that debase women and equally unhappy with typical people normalising these songs by dancing to them or singing them. “The assembly has to reject bad work so that good work can be promoted,” pronounced Prasoon in a event patrician Ideate: Freedom to Dream on a penultimate day of a Jaipur Literature Festival 2017 on Sunday.
Prasoon, whose songs in pathbreaking films like Black and Taare Zameen Par have garnered most acclaim, suggested that not all a responses have been positive. For Maa in Taare Zameen Par, that garnered him a Filmfare Best Lyricist Award, he pronounced he got a “lot of hatred mail from men”. Clarifying that he was not opposite fathers though was for mothers, he combined he did not like a amicable normal of commanding a a weight of child-rearing on women usually and that fathers contingency take equal responsibility.
Ascribing his success in a ad universe to his poetry-writing, he however remarkable that “what gives definition to life can’t be peddled as a product”. But as moderator, Yuva Ekta Foundation keeper Puneeta Roy, enquired what that pronounced about his promotion career, Prasoon said, “There is a clarity to advertising: it never tries to censor a intent. But demeanour during a media instead, that in a name of news, prints paid things.”
On a other reasons for his success, he pronounced that it was critical to give people “give an romantic tie to something that is really physical”. “You pull a design in a mind of a consumer that this is not merely a product though an emotion. Nobody consumes a product alone,” he maintained.
Reciting a few lines of Haan Maine Chookar Dekha Hai from Black, he emphasised a significance of anticipating beauty in a mundane. “Loudspeakers should be removed, for a sound of a shriek dies in a sound of a loudspeaker,” he said.
