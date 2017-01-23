Monday , 23 January 2017
Samsung won't betray Galaxy S8 during MWC uncover this year: executive

Tech hulk Samsung Electronics Co Ltd pronounced on Monday it will not betray a Galaxy S8 smartphone during a Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade uncover this year, suggesting a flagship model’s launch might be after in a year than a 2016 version.

Samsung mobile arch Koh Dong-jin pronounced a phone would not get a launch eventuality during a MWC eventuality in Barcelona, that starts on Feb. 27, distinct a prior Galaxy S smartphones.

Koh did not criticism on when a association designed to launch a new handset, a initial reward indication Samsung is due to recover given a disaster of a Note 7 flagship device in Oct over reserve issues.

The organisation showed off a Galaxy S7 on a sidelines of MWC in Feb 2016, and started offered a phones in March.

