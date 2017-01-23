Tech hulk Samsung Electronics Co Ltd pronounced on Monday it will not betray a Galaxy S8 smartphone during a Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade uncover this year, suggesting a flagship model’s launch might be after in a year than a 2016 version.
Koh did not criticism on when a association designed to launch a new handset, a initial reward indication Samsung is due to recover given a disaster of a Note 7 flagship device in Oct over reserve issues.
The organisation showed off a Galaxy S7 on a sidelines of MWC in Feb 2016, and started offered a phones in March.
Samsung won’t betray Galaxy S8 during MWC uncover this year: executive
Tech hulk Samsung Electronics Co Ltd pronounced on Monday it will not betray a Galaxy S8 smartphone during a Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade uncover this year, suggesting a flagship model’s launch might be after in a year than a 2016 version.
Samsung Galaxy S8: Here’s all we ‘know’ so far
Samsung mobile arch Koh Dong-jin pronounced a phone would not get a launch eventuality during a MWC eventuality in Barcelona, that starts on Feb. 27, distinct a prior Galaxy S smartphones.
Did Samsung only trickle a new Galaxy S8?
Koh did not criticism on when a association designed to launch a new handset, a initial reward indication Samsung is due to recover given a disaster of a Note 7 flagship device in Oct over reserve issues.
The organisation showed off a Galaxy S7 on a sidelines of MWC in Feb 2016, and started offered a phones in March.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Development partnership: Donors, P&D officials set to ...
January 23, 2017
‘Pakistan not unqualified of elaborating viable democracy’
January 22, 2017
Priyanka supports anti-Trump women’s march
January 22, 2017
Top Drawer: 22nd January, 2016
January 22, 2017