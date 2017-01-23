Monday , 23 January 2017
Differently-abled child performs Umrah but wheelchair

Differently-abled child performs Umrah but wheelchair
Ghanim is also a swimmer, ice skater, veteran scuba diver and towering climber. PHOTO: GHANIM AL MUFTAHGhanim is also a swimmer, ice skater, veteran scuba diver and towering climber. PHOTO: GHANIM AL MUFTAH

A differently-abled child from Qatar has valid zero is indomitable in life if we take the right path.

Ghanim al Muftah dumbfounded a universe after he refused to perform Umrah rituals on a wheelchair, and instead used his hands to yield and perform Tawaf of a Kaaba.

15-year-old differently-abled Pakistani celebrated during US Art Festival

The 15-year-old said it was his dream to perform Tawaf, and infer his ability was approach stronger than his disability.

“Allah answered my prayers and we was means to perform Umrah and circumambulate a Kaaba on my hands. The assistance we perceived was a reason behind this achievement,” he told Arab News.

Imam of a Grand mosque Sheikh Maher al Muayqili also met a child while he was behaving Tawaf; embracing and felicitating him.

One of a twin, al Muftah suffers from Caudal Regression Syndrome, a singular commotion that impairs growth of a reduce spine withdrawal him with a exceedingly underneath grown reduce body.

However, a incapacity did not deter Ghanim during all. The teenager went on to turn Qatar’s youngest businessman substantiating an ice cream association that has 6 branches and employs 60 people.

This Pakistani startup offers solutions to differently-abled people

Besides, Ghanim is also a swimmer, ice skater, veteran scuba diver and towering climber, and aspires to be a destiny Paralympian.

The 9th grader who’s a tyro during a Al Doha Academy, also attended a Arab Social Media Influencers Summit hold in Dubai final year and has climbed Oman’s 3,000-metre Jebel Akhdar Mountain, and dreams of conquering a world’s top rise Mount Everest one day.

