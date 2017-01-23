Besides, Ghanim is also a swimmer, ice skater, veteran scuba diver and towering climber, and aspires to be a destiny Paralympian.
The 9th grader who’s a tyro during a Al Doha Academy, also attended a Arab Social Media Influencers Summit hold in Dubai final year and has climbed Oman’s 3,000-metre Jebel Akhdar Mountain, and dreams of conquering a world’s top rise Mount Everest one day.
Differently-abled child performs Umrah but wheelchair
Ghanim is also a swimmer, ice skater, veteran scuba diver and towering climber. PHOTO: GHANIM AL MUFTAH
A differently-abled child from Qatar has valid zero is indomitable in life if we take the right path.
Ghanim al Muftah dumbfounded a universe after he refused to perform Umrah rituals on a wheelchair, and instead used his hands to yield and perform Tawaf of a Kaaba.
15-year-old differently-abled Pakistani celebrated during US Art Festival
The 15-year-old said it was his dream to perform Tawaf, and infer his ability was approach stronger than his disability.
“Allah answered my prayers and we was means to perform Umrah and circumambulate a Kaaba on my hands. The assistance we perceived was a reason behind this achievement,” he told Arab News.
YouTube shade grab
Imam of a Grand mosque Sheikh Maher al Muayqili also met a child while he was behaving Tawaf; embracing and felicitating him.
One of a twin, al Muftah suffers from Caudal Regression Syndrome, a singular commotion that impairs growth of a reduce spine withdrawal him with a exceedingly underneath grown reduce body.
However, a incapacity did not deter Ghanim during all. The teenager went on to turn Qatar’s youngest businessman substantiating an ice cream association that has 6 branches and employs 60 people.
This Pakistani startup offers solutions to differently-abled people
Besides, Ghanim is also a swimmer, ice skater, veteran scuba diver and towering climber, and aspires to be a destiny Paralympian.
The 9th grader who’s a tyro during a Al Doha Academy, also attended a Arab Social Media Influencers Summit hold in Dubai final year and has climbed Oman’s 3,000-metre Jebel Akhdar Mountain, and dreams of conquering a world’s top rise Mount Everest one day.
This essay creatively seemed on Khaleej Times
About Daily Heights
Related posts
69 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for ...
January 23, 2017
PML-F MPA threatens to donate self outward ...
January 23, 2017
Gohar Rasheed, a male of his word
January 23, 2017
Egypt given the series 6 years ago
January 23, 2017