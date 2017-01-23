The Virat Kohli-led side, who won a three-match ODI array 2-1, moves into a shortest format with a initial diversion scheduled in Kanpur on Jan 26.
Ashwin and Jadeja common 7 wickets between them in a 3 50-over matches, bowling tighter lines than a quick bowlers on run-filled pitches.
The 34-year-old Mishra was in a ODI patrol opposite England though unsuccessful to make it to a starting lineup. He finished with total of 5-18 in his final tour for his nation during an ODI opposite New Zealand in October.
India rest spin twin for England T20Is
PHOTO: AFP
NEW DELHI: India’s premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been complacent for a three-match T20I array opposite England starting this week.
The selectors have removed maestro leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-spinner Parvez Rasool in a 15-man squad.
All-round Stokes inspires England to satisfaction feat over India
The Virat Kohli-led side, who won a three-match ODI array 2-1, moves into a shortest format with a initial diversion scheduled in Kanpur on Jan 26.
Ashwin and Jadeja common 7 wickets between them in a 3 50-over matches, bowling tighter lines than a quick bowlers on run-filled pitches.
The 34-year-old Mishra was in a ODI patrol opposite England though unsuccessful to make it to a starting lineup. He finished with total of 5-18 in his final tour for his nation during an ODI opposite New Zealand in October.
Kevin Pietersen names a Pakistani as best bowler he has faced
Meanwhile Rasool, 27, who represented India in only one 50-over compare before in 2014, joins a patrol roving on his glorious domestic display in a Ranji Trophy competition.
India squad:
Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mandeep Singh.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Differently-abled child performs Umrah but wheelchair
January 23, 2017
69 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for ...
January 23, 2017
PML-F MPA threatens to donate self outward ...
January 23, 2017
Gohar Rasheed, a male of his word
January 23, 2017