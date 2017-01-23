Adnan Siddique looking brazen to resuming work on Bollywood film

Monday , 23 January 2017
Adnan Siddiqui. PHOTO: FILE

LAHORE: Unfazed by India-Pakistan tension, actor Adnan Siddique is looking brazen to resuming work on his stirring Bollywood try Mom.

“I am watchful for my visa. we practical since work stays unfinished. Filmmaking is large business in India. I’m certain Pakistani actors will be permitted to finish their projects,” Adnan told The Express Tribune.

The Ravi Udyawar directorial is approaching to be shot essentially in Mumbai. Mom is being constructed by iconic Bollywood actor Sridevi, who will also letter a purpose of Siddiqui’s mother in a film. Pakistani actor Sajal Ali will play their daughter.

Mom will also symbol a initial time Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares screen space with Sridevi. He will make a cameo coming in a film.

