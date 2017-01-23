Monday , 23 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Over 266,000 Pakistanis deported from 133 countries in 3 years

Over 266,000 Pakistanis deported from 133 countries in 3 years

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 23, 2017 In Sports 0
Over 266,000 Pakistanis deported from 133 countries in 3 years
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Around 266,412 Pakistanis were deported from opposite countries during a final 3 years (2014 to 2016), Ministry of Interior’s information said.

They were deported from a sum of 133 countries infancy of that were from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran.

A country-wise dissection indicating their deportation on Monday suggested that 78,409 Pakistanis were deported during a year 2014, 116,185 in 2015 and a series of deportees stood during 71,818 during 2016.

Nearly 250,000 Pakistani migrants deported in 3 years

The information released by Interior Division serve showed that 1,920 Pakistanis were deported from Oman by Sea while 48,093 were deported from Iran by land during a final 3 years.

The series of deportees from Iran by land were 4,956 in 2014, 26,978 in 2015 and 16,159 in 2016.

The information showed that 37 deportees were returned from the European Union (EU) countries who were sent to Pakistan but due routine of law that is, corroboration of their inhabitant status, as compulsory underneath SOPs for deportation from abroad.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

6 wrestlers who can win Royal Rumble 2017
Over 266,000 Pakistanis deported from 133 countries in 3 years
India rest spin twin for England T20Is
Consignment of complicated US locomotives reaches Karachi
Adnan Siddique looking brazen to resuming work on Bollywood film
Differently-abled child performs Umrah but wheelchair
Donald Trump listens to Holy Quran recitation
India’s tip justice dismisses defence to check annual budget
Pictures of a day: Jan 23, 2017
69 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for ‘terrorism’, claims report
‘Disappointed’ with Bollywood songs demeaning women: Prasoon Joshi
2016 baby strike after China relaxes one-child rule

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions