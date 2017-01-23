Around 266,412 Pakistanis were deported from opposite countries during a final 3 years (2014 to 2016), Ministry of Interior’s information said.
They were deported from a sum of 133 countries infancy of that were from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran.
A country-wise dissection indicating their deportation on Monday suggested that 78,409 Pakistanis were deported during a year 2014, 116,185 in 2015 and a series of deportees stood during 71,818 during 2016.
The information released by Interior Division serve showed that 1,920 Pakistanis were deported from Oman by Sea while 48,093 were deported from Iran by land during a final 3 years.
The series of deportees from Iran by land were 4,956 in 2014, 26,978 in 2015 and 16,159 in 2016.
The information showed that 37 deportees were returned from the European Union (EU) countries who were sent to Pakistan but due routine of law that is, corroboration of their inhabitant status, as compulsory underneath SOPs for deportation from abroad.
Over 266,000 Pakistanis deported from 133 countries in 3 years
Around 266,412 Pakistanis were deported from opposite countries during a final 3 years (2014 to 2016), Ministry of Interior’s information said.
They were deported from a sum of 133 countries infancy of that were from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran.
A country-wise dissection indicating their deportation on Monday suggested that 78,409 Pakistanis were deported during a year 2014, 116,185 in 2015 and a series of deportees stood during 71,818 during 2016.
Nearly 250,000 Pakistani migrants deported in 3 years
The information released by Interior Division serve showed that 1,920 Pakistanis were deported from Oman by Sea while 48,093 were deported from Iran by land during a final 3 years.
The series of deportees from Iran by land were 4,956 in 2014, 26,978 in 2015 and 16,159 in 2016.
The information showed that 37 deportees were returned from the European Union (EU) countries who were sent to Pakistan but due routine of law that is, corroboration of their inhabitant status, as compulsory underneath SOPs for deportation from abroad.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Adnan Siddique looking brazen to resuming work ...
January 23, 2017
Pictures of a day: Jan 23, 2017
January 23, 2017
2016 baby strike after China relaxes one-child ...
January 23, 2017
Hull’s Ryan Mason ‘stable’ after skull fracture
January 23, 2017