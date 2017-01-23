Monday , 23 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Consignment of complicated US locomotives reaches Karachi

Consignment of complicated US locomotives reaches Karachi

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 23, 2017 In Commerce 0
Consignment of complicated US locomotives reaches Karachi
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

A shipment of 7 complicated locomotives reached Karachi from a United States to strengthen Pakistan Railways’ existent fleet.

“Pakistan will accept a sum of 55 locomotives in opposite phases from a US. The remaining 48 are approaching to be handed over to a Pakistan Railways by Jun 2017,” central sources in a Ministry of Railways told APP Monday.

Railways receives poor locomotives from Chinese firm

Commenting on specifications of a locomotives, sources pronounced a shipment comprised 4,000 horsepower diesel-powered complicated locomotives constructed by General Electric with a 676mm gauge. The 137 tonne six-axle locomotives are designed for a limit speed of 120 km per hour and are approaching to yield improved fuel potency and longer upkeep intervals than Pakistan Railways’ stream fleet.

The locomotives will assistance cope with a oppressive handling conditions in Pakistan, carrying additional cooling ability and an air-conditioned cab suitable for bidirectional operation.

Pakistan Railways suffers another loss-making year

They will also be used for transporting alien spark from Karachi’s Port Qasim to Sahiwal Power Plant in Punjab and Jamshoro Power Plant in Sindh.

This is a initial ever shipment of Evolution Series locomotives to have reached anywhere in South Asia, a central added, observant it is also Pakistan’s initial such fleet.

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Consignment of complicated US locomotives reaches Karachi
Adnan Siddique looking brazen to resuming work on Bollywood film
Differently-abled child performs Umrah but wheelchair
Donald Trump listens to Holy Quran recitation
India’s tip justice dismisses defence to check annual budget
Pictures of a day: Jan 23, 2017
69 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for ‘terrorism’, claims report
‘Disappointed’ with Bollywood songs demeaning women: Prasoon Joshi
2016 baby strike after China relaxes one-child rule
PML-F MPA threatens to donate self outward Sindh Assembly
Samsung blames Galaxy Note 7 fires on inadequate batteries
Five WhatsApp hacks we need to master now

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions