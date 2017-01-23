Consignment of complicated US locomotives reaches Karachi

A shipment of 7 complicated locomotives reached Karachi from a United States to strengthen Pakistan Railways’ existent fleet.
“Pakistan will accept a sum of 55 locomotives in opposite phases from a US. The remaining 48 are approaching to be handed over to a Pakistan Railways by Jun 2017,” central sources in a Ministry of Railways told APP Monday.
Commenting on specifications of a locomotives, sources pronounced a shipment comprised 4,000 horsepower diesel-powered complicated locomotives constructed by General Electric with a 676mm gauge. The 137 tonne six-axle locomotives are designed for a limit speed of 120 km per hour and are approaching to yield improved fuel potency and longer upkeep intervals than Pakistan Railways’ stream fleet.
The locomotives will assistance cope with a oppressive handling conditions in Pakistan, carrying additional cooling ability and an air-conditioned cab suitable for bidirectional operation.
They will also be used for transporting alien spark from Karachi’s Port Qasim to Sahiwal Power Plant in Punjab and Jamshoro Power Plant in Sindh.
This is a initial ever shipment of Evolution Series locomotives to have reached anywhere in South Asia, a central added, observant it is also Pakistan’s initial such fleet.
