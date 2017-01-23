Monday , 23 January 2017
Donald Trump listens to Holy Quran recitation

Donald Trump listens to Holy Quran recitation
United States President Donald Trump sat by a Holy Quran recitation on Saturday as partial of an initial service.

All Dulles Area Muslim Society executive executive Imam Mohamed Magid was approaching to give the call to prayer at an inter-faith eremite use for Trump but recited dual verses from a Holy Quran instead.

“O humankind, We have combined we from a singular masculine and womanlike (Adam and Eve) and done we into nations and tribes and communities, that we might know each other. Really, a many respected of we in a steer of God is a one many moral of you, and God has full knowledge…”

With the boss sitting alongside his wife, a imam read another verse, “And among a signs of God is a origination of sky and earth, and a movement in your languages and your colors. Verily, in that are signs for those who know.”

Trump became a 45th boss of United States final week. The 70-year-old Republican billionaire placed his left palm on a bible used by Abraham Lincoln and shouted a 35-word promise dating behind to the George Washington epoch before delivering a much-anticipated initial address.

