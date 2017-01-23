ISLAMABAD: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad military has arrested a think for offered arms illegally and recovered dual pistols along with bullets from his possession.
The think was identified as Nemat Afzal, a proprietor of Nowshera district, military said.
During rough investigation, a think disclosed that he sole weapons illegally to opposite people on their demand. According to police, Afzal was arrested yesterday, on a tipoff supposing by an informer.
The think was apprehended along with dual pistols and ammunition. Case has been purebred opposite him underneath applicable sections and serve review was underway, officials said.
Senior officials have appreciated efforts of SIU group while SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has also announced to endowment admiration certificates and money to a military group for encouragement.
Gunrunning: Man hold for offered arms illegally
ISLAMABAD: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad military has arrested a think for offered arms illegally and recovered dual pistols along with bullets from his possession.
The think was identified as Nemat Afzal, a proprietor of Nowshera district, military said.
During rough investigation, a think disclosed that he sole weapons illegally to opposite people on their demand. According to police, Afzal was arrested yesterday, on a tipoff supposing by an informer.
The think was apprehended along with dual pistols and ammunition. Case has been purebred opposite him underneath applicable sections and serve review was underway, officials said.
Senior officials have appreciated efforts of SIU group while SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has also announced to endowment admiration certificates and money to a military group for encouragement.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Marching for others
January 23, 2017
India rest spin twin for England T20Is
January 23, 2017
Differently-abled child performs Umrah but wheelchair
January 23, 2017
69 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi Arabia for ...
January 23, 2017