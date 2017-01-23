Commendable tenure: Outgoing WHO nation arch honoured  

ISLAMABAD: Michel Thieren finished his reign in Pakistan as nation conduct of World Health Organization (WHO) and was respected during a special rite organised by Ministry of National Health Services on Monday.
Paying tributes to a services of Thieren during his reign from May 2014 to Jan 2017, Federal Secretary Health Muhammad Ayub Shaikh pronounced Dr. Thieren’s open health believe and different knowledge of operative in dispute zones and areas ridden with predicament brought good value to his work in Pakistan presenting different challenges.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.
