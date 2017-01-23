Monday , 23 January 2017
Stock destroyed: Authorities sign section for offered unsanitary potato crisps  

Stock destroyed: Authorities sign section for offered unsanitary potato crisps  
HARIPUR: The authorities on Monday seized a tiny break production section in an Afghan stay and hermetic it for offered unsanitary potato crisps. They also broken a seized stock.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Qaisar Khan told The Express Tribune that on receiving open complaints, he raided a residence in Afghan stay No 16 nearby Dhenda encampment and found that a owner, also an Afghan refugee, was bustling scheming potato crisps regulating poor duck oil.

He pronounced that a routine of frying and make-up was also unsanitary and a owners has been selling his products in Haripur and surrounding areas for several years.

He pronounced that since a activity was opposite food reserve laws, he hermetic a residence with machine inside and broken a substantial apportion of crisps on a spot. Directives for a detain of a owners and employees who fled during a raid have been issued.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.

