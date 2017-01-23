The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) government has responded to a story published in The Express Tribune on Jan 23 with a title “BISP to disburse millions in payments to use providers soon”, by saying that a news was incorrect. In a statement, BISP has pronounced that a matter of payments to use providers and trainers is still underneath consideration, and that a preference on this would be taken by a BISP board. It also states that Waseela-e-Rozgar Director Asif Munir did not pronounce to a media to endorse any sum on a issue. It claims that a Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights did not plead a emanate as it tumble over their purview.
Waseela-e-rozgar disbursals: BISP clarifies story
The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) government has responded to a story published in The Express Tribune on Jan 23 with a title “BISP to disburse millions in payments to use providers soon”, by saying that a news was incorrect. In a statement, BISP has pronounced that a matter of payments to use providers and trainers is still underneath consideration, and that a preference on this would be taken by a BISP board. It also states that Waseela-e-Rozgar Director Asif Munir did not pronounce to a media to endorse any sum on a issue. It claims that a Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights did not plead a emanate as it tumble over their purview.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.
