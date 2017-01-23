Monday , 23 January 2017
Trump signs sequence withdrawing US from Trans-Pacific trade deal

US President Donald Trump signs an executive sequence on US withdrawal from a Trans Pacific Partnership while flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in a Oval Office of a White House in Washington Jan 23, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERSUS President Donald Trump signs an executive sequence on US withdrawal from a Trans Pacific Partnership while flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in a Oval Office of a White House in Washington Jan 23, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON DC: President Donald Trump sealed an executive sequence rigourously withdrawing a United States from a 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade understanding on Monday, following by on a guarantee from his debate final year.

Trump to rise barb invulnerability complement opposite Iran, North Korea

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also sealed an sequence commanding a sovereign employing solidify and a gauge banning US non-governmental organizations accept sovereign appropriation from providing abortions abroad.

Trump called a TPP sequence a “great thing for a American worker.”

