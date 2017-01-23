US President Donald Trump signs an executive sequence on US withdrawal from a Trans Pacific Partnership while flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in a Oval Office of a White House in Washington Jan 23, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON DC: President Donald Trump sealed an executive sequence rigourously withdrawing a United States from a 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade understanding on Monday, following by on a guarantee from his debate final year.
In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also sealed an sequence commanding a sovereign employing solidify and a gauge banning US non-governmental organizations accept sovereign appropriation from providing abortions abroad.
Trump called a TPP sequence a “great thing for a American worker.”
Trump signs sequence withdrawing US from Trans-Pacific trade deal
US President Donald Trump signs an executive sequence on US withdrawal from a Trans Pacific Partnership while flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in a Oval Office of a White House in Washington Jan 23, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON DC: President Donald Trump sealed an executive sequence rigourously withdrawing a United States from a 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade understanding on Monday, following by on a guarantee from his debate final year.
Trump to rise barb invulnerability complement opposite Iran, North Korea
In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also sealed an sequence commanding a sovereign employing solidify and a gauge banning US non-governmental organizations accept sovereign appropriation from providing abortions abroad.
Trump called a TPP sequence a “great thing for a American worker.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Donald Trump listens to Holy Quran recitation
January 23, 2017
Samsung blames Galaxy Note 7 fires on ...
January 23, 2017
Samsung won’t betray Galaxy S8 during MWC ...
January 23, 2017
Development partnership: Donors, P&D officials set to ...
January 23, 2017