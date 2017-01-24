Trump’s devise opposite terrorism

Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 24, 2017 In Showbiz 0
FAISALABAD: United States President Donald Trump, in his initial speech, vowed to discharge radical Islamic terrorism totally from earth. Earlier, he targeted Muslims and Islam many times during his choosing campaign. Indeed, in complicated times, terrorism has turn a tellurian emanate and is deliberate a vital hazard to multitude though it is emphatically mistaken to legitimise a faith of Islam with terrorism and to advise there is something wrong with some aspect of Islam. In reality, a extended array of worried and severe domestic organisations, nationalist, religious, revolutionaries groups and statute governments have practised terrorism to serve their objectives.

During a French Revolution, tens of thousands of people were massacred in a power of apprehension War of Vendee (1793 to 1796). The Zionist paramilitary organization Irgun (1931-1948) operated in Palestine. The Italian neofascist Militant organization Nuclei Armati Revolutionary (1977- 1981) committed murders. The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (1983-2009) was a belligerent organization formed in Sri Lanka. In Jul 2011, Norwegian far-right militant Anders Behring Breivik killed 8 people by detonating a outpost explosve in Oslo, and afterwards shot passed 69 participants of a girl joining summer stay on a island of Utoya. There are 180 militant groups that have operated within India over a final 20 years. Maoist assault in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are examples of severe terrorism in India, where a beliefs of Marx, Engels, Mao, Lenin and others are deliberate as a usually current mercantile path. These are few instances of multidimensional form of terrorism.

The complicated terms of ‘jihadi’, ‘mujahiddin’, and ‘fidayeen’ associated to Islamic terrorism were used during a Soviet-Afghan War of 1979. Interestingly, it was a US behind a gigantic diversion of algebra famous as Islamic extremism. President Ronald Reagan and others in a American administration frequently called a mujahiddin ‘freedom fighters’. Once, a Taliban and a TTP were blue-eyed of America and now, they have turn terrorists. Islam is a sacrament of peace, peace and satisfaction in that no one is authorised to rubbish H2O during soaking tools of a physique for protocol ablution. It is over imagination that Islam would assent to widespread bloodshed, assault and intolerance.

All religions, faiths and beliefs are important and it is unworthy to couple them with terrorism. Under Saudi Arabia, a Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT) is being prepared by 39 Muslim countries opposite ISIL and other counter-terrorist activities. If President Donald Trump is frank and peaceful to exterminate a threat of terrorism, he would have to take a beginning with a assistance and coordination of a Muslim world.

Engr. Mansoor Ahmed

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.

