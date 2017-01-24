Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Parachinar tragedy

Parachinar tragedy
LORALAI: This is with anxiety to a editorial “Parachinar marketplace blast” (January 22). While a heart-wrenching occurrence of Parachinar marketplace severely shook and saddened a whole nation, this is not a initial time Parachinar has been targeted by hardcore terrorists. Only 13 months back, a garments concert in Parachinar was stormed by a same outfit. The latest blasts in unfeeling marketplace Parachinar devoured lives of 26 luckless citizens. After a assent of peace, this is a initial bloodletting of a new year. The blasts were carried out as a troops is deliberation final Operation Zarb-e-Azb in a many supportive areas of Fata. This hair-raising occurrence positively dispelled a explain of a troops force about fracturing a fortitude of terrorism. Yet again, confidence breaches came into a limelight. The strengthened and low roots of sectarianism in a multitude were also exposed.

Hitherto, this is a best time for a civil-military tip leaderships to put their heads together in sequence to clean out a flay of terrorism. Ardent movement contingency be taken opposite all restricted organisations but any distinction. Furthermore, a dire need of a hour is to energise a National Action Plan and exercise it in minute and in spirit. Without opposite a house movement opposite all narrow-minded and radical outfits, durable assent in a nation is not possible.

M Ishaq Nasar

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.

