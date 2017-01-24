Tuesday , 24 January 2017
PESHAWAR: Three officers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were deported from Thailand after being charged with purported passionate assault.

As many as 25 newly inducted officers of K-P Public Prosecution dialect were sent to Bangkok on a training saved by US, a comparison central said.

The 3 officers were asked to leave a hotel after a lassie and other females purported that they were intimately assaulted by a officials in a swimming pool. They were handed over to a internal military in Bangkok and were after deported to Pakistan.

Two officials of a K-P charge dialect reliable a growth though wished not to be named. They pronounced that a 3 officers were deported dual days progressing from their scheduled arrival.

“The other members of a collection reached Saturday night though a 3 were deported dual days progressing before their scheduled arrival,” pronounced a official, adding that these officers’ posting orders were released on Jan 10, and they were sent on a training march on government of box and their duties as open prosecutors.

An central exploration has been instituted opposite a officials.

“They have not usually ashamed a range though brought a bad name to a whole country” an central obliged for a slip of a exploration said, adding that a actions of such officials could have sabotaged a whole training programme.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.

