LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposite ‘raking adult aged wounds’.

The apportion was responding to a antithesis leader, among a ruckus in a Punjab Assembly, where a latter had purported that Sanaullah had not usually tarnished a judiciary’s picture though also a picture of a troops army by his prior statements in a media.

Sanaullah a few days ago had purported that a Supreme Court was being used to trap Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in identical approach Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was being trapped.

Criticising a law minister, antithesis personality Mehmoodur Rasheed pronounced that it was startling Sanaullah could pronounce on a Panamagate emanate everywhere though he being antithesis personality could not pronounce on it in a assembly.

Sanaullah attempted to respond to a allegations though a antithesis benches started an conflict in a assembly.

The apportion pronounced PTI’s try to derail a nation will be foiled like a party’s sit-in in Islamabad.

He serve pronounced that a law was eccentric and the preference will infer to be a miracle for Pakistan’s future.

Controversial minister Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi was also sworn-in on Monday. Jhangvi was inaugurated final year in December.

In doubt hour session, several questions were noted as tentative questions and several were likely of. The event record were shelved compartment Tuesday.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.

