Police Shoot-Out: Two ‘robbers’ killed in encounter

LAHORE: Two suspects allegedly concerned in over 50 spoliation bids and other crimes were killed in an confront in Iqbal Town on Monday. A patrolling military celebration perceived information that dual suspects were on a run after snatching a motorcycle. The cops placed a picket circuitously Multan Chungi and Sabzi Mandi. When military attempted to dwindle them down, a armed group non-stop glow and attempted to rush towards Sabzi Mandi. The suspects fell off their motorcycle circuitously Dungi Ground in Mehran Block after pang bullet injuries. They were shifted to a circuitously sanatorium and conspicuous passed on arrival. Police found weapons on a suspects that were found to be illegal. The suspects were after identified as Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Javed alias Jaidi. They were residents of Kasur and Sanda Kalan, respectively.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.

