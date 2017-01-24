MULTAN: A series of adults from several districts of South Punjab along with locals of a city energetically wait a Metro Bus use set to turn operational from Tuesday (today). After a coronation of a float facility, Metro Bus would be accessible for ubiquitous open after dual hours of a ceremony. “Over 100,000 people are expected to float Metro buses each day,” a Technical Advisor on Multan Metro Bus Service, Sabir Khan Saduzai said. Qaisar Khan Budh, a internal of Vehari, while articulate to APP pronounced that he and his kids were in Multan to suffer Metro Bus tour that covers 18.5 kilometre and has 21 stations.
Transport Facility: Metro train starts currently in Multan
MULTAN: A series of adults from several districts of South Punjab along with locals of a city energetically wait a Metro Bus use set to turn operational from Tuesday (today). After a coronation of a float facility, Metro Bus would be accessible for ubiquitous open after dual hours of a ceremony. “Over 100,000 people are expected to float Metro buses each day,” a Technical Advisor on Multan Metro Bus Service, Sabir Khan Saduzai said. Qaisar Khan Budh, a internal of Vehari, while articulate to APP pronounced that he and his kids were in Multan to suffer Metro Bus tour that covers 18.5 kilometre and has 21 stations.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Police Shoot-Out: Two ‘robbers’ killed in encounter
January 24, 2017
Waseela-e-rozgar disbursals: BISP clarifies story
January 23, 2017
Justice for FATA
January 23, 2017
Stock destroyed: Authorities sign section for offered ...
January 23, 2017