LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) and Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Lahore on Monday sealed an settle for inland investigate on issues of tellurian rights, gender equality, minorities’ protection, polite liberties and democracy.
“We need to stop following Western parameters and paradigms in roughly all disciplines including philosophy. The thought of wholeness of truth is no some-more in vogue,” conspicuous philosopher and author Prof Dr Mirza Athar Baig.
He stressed on inland investigate on amicable issues during a chit of bargain (MoU) signing ceremony, organized by a GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links, during a university’s Syndicate Committee Room.
GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and CSJ Lahore Executive Director Peter Jacob sealed a agreement.
They also concluded on organising invited lectures, seminars and conferences for lifting recognition in a multitude about issues associated to amicable justice. As per MoU, GCU would also deliver a march patrician “foundation on tellurian rights” for a graduation students. GCU Philosophy Department Chairperson Dr Sobia Tahir said, “The theme of truth is indispensable to be promoted among a youth, as a really ideas of rights, justice, deputy supervision and tellurian leisure have emerged from it, and it’s a usually fortify that produces manifest and conspicuous disproportion in a mindset of students per a choice indicate of view”.
GCU Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Tahir Kamran highlighted a augmenting eremite and narrow-minded change in Pakistani society.
Peter Jacob conspicuous that toleration was a need of hour though it was probably unfit but probity and clever approved institutions.
Philosophical evolution: GCU, CSJ pointer settle for investigate on amicable issues
LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) and Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Lahore on Monday sealed an settle for inland investigate on issues of tellurian rights, gender equality, minorities’ protection, polite liberties and democracy.
“We need to stop following Western parameters and paradigms in roughly all disciplines including philosophy. The thought of wholeness of truth is no some-more in vogue,” conspicuous philosopher and author Prof Dr Mirza Athar Baig.
He stressed on inland investigate on amicable issues during a chit of bargain (MoU) signing ceremony, organized by a GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links, during a university’s Syndicate Committee Room.
GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and CSJ Lahore Executive Director Peter Jacob sealed a agreement.
They also concluded on organising invited lectures, seminars and conferences for lifting recognition in a multitude about issues associated to amicable justice. As per MoU, GCU would also deliver a march patrician “foundation on tellurian rights” for a graduation students. GCU Philosophy Department Chairperson Dr Sobia Tahir said, “The theme of truth is indispensable to be promoted among a youth, as a really ideas of rights, justice, deputy supervision and tellurian leisure have emerged from it, and it’s a usually fortify that produces manifest and conspicuous disproportion in a mindset of students per a choice indicate of view”.
GCU Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Tahir Kamran highlighted a augmenting eremite and narrow-minded change in Pakistani society.
Peter Jacob conspicuous that toleration was a need of hour though it was probably unfit but probity and clever approved institutions.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 24th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Trump signs sequence withdrawing US from Trans-Pacific ...
January 23, 2017
Donald Trump listens to Holy Quran recitation
January 23, 2017
Samsung blames Galaxy Note 7 fires on ...
January 23, 2017
Samsung won’t betray Galaxy S8 during MWC ...
January 23, 2017