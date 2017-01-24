Famous ride-hailing service Careem will now move a alloy to your doorstep so we don’t have to rush to a puncture sentinel for teenager treatments.
Careem has collaborated with medical app Find my Doctor to yield “quality doctors during your doorstep.”
Using a promo code #ChaloLetsHeal, we can now simply book a float with Careem and have competent doctors during your doorstep to provide your cold and flu. However, a use is usually accessible from Jan 25 to Jan 26 and is singular to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.
Careem now brings doctors to your doorstep
PHOTO: CAREEM
Famous ride-hailing service Careem will now move a alloy to your doorstep so we don’t have to rush to a puncture sentinel for teenager treatments.
Careem has collaborated with medical app Find my Doctor to yield “quality doctors during your doorstep.”
Using a promo code #ChaloLetsHeal, we can now simply book a float with Careem and have competent doctors during your doorstep to provide your cold and flu. However, a use is usually accessible from Jan 25 to Jan 26 and is singular to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.
Careem exam launches services in 3 new cities
Careem recently combined 3 new destinations to the services with a exam launch in Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Peshawar.
Find my Doctor is Pakistan’s initial medical app that helps users find doctors in their vicinity.
Now doctors can conduct studious information but carrying to do anything
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Sexual attack charges: Thailand deports 3 K-P ...
January 24, 2017
Parachinar tragedy
January 24, 2017
Trump’s devise opposite terrorism
January 24, 2017
Violent extremism in prisons
January 23, 2017