The dual have been approached by several filmmakers progressing in vain. Kareena was offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela though she declined as she was removing married behind then.
Another director, Lloyd Baptista, attempted to move a dual together for a remake of Sadma. Bebo incited down a offer as she was expecting at a time. Ranveer, on a other hand, though the film wouldn’t do probity to a original.
Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar film?
Word has it that Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan will share shade space in a stirring Karan Johar film, Miss Kyra reported.
Priorities: ‘Don’t wish to conquer a world’
People like to see Ranveer and we together: Priyanka Chopra
Kareena is set to start work on Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor while Ranveer has commenced sharpened for Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone.
