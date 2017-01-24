One chairman died of cardiac detain when he went to locate a glance of Shah Rukh Khan during a Vadodra railway station, plentiful with fans of a Bollywood superstar, who arrived here on house a Aug Kranti Express on Monday to foster his arriving film Raees.
Social romantic Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, who arrived during a railway height with his mother and daughter as a family was an zealous supporter of a actor, fell comatose after pang a cardiac detain during a railway platform. He was rushed to sanatorium where he was announced passed on arrival, his family members confirmed.
Earlier, reports pronounced he felt suffocated during a bolt during a railway hire and afterwards suffered a heart attack. The military resorted to rod charge to sunder a throng during that some persons postulated teenager wounds on their conduct and face. Two constables of a Railway military also collapsed during a disharmony and are undergoing treatment. They are pronounced to be out of danger.
The Bollywood actor is travelling with a film’s executive Rahul Dholakia and writer Ritesh Sidhwani from Mumbai to Delhi on Aug Kranti Express sight to foster Raees which hits a screens this week on Jan 25.
