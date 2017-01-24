Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Man dies perplexing to locate glance of Shah Rukh Khan during railway station
One chairman died of cardiac detain when he went to locate a glance of Shah Rukh Khan during a Vadodra railway station, plentiful with fans of a Bollywood superstar, who arrived here on house a Aug Kranti Express on Monday to foster his arriving film Raees.

Social romantic Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, who arrived during a railway height with his mother and daughter as a family was an zealous supporter of a actor, fell comatose after pang a cardiac detain during a railway platform. He was rushed to sanatorium where he was announced passed on arrival, his family members confirmed.

Raees executive Rahul Dholakia disturbed by high expectations

Earlier, reports pronounced he felt suffocated during a bolt during a railway hire and afterwards suffered a heart attack. The military resorted to rod charge to sunder a throng during that some persons postulated teenager wounds on their conduct and face. Two constables of a Railway military also collapsed during a disharmony and are undergoing treatment. They are pronounced to be out of danger.

Realism of co-actors reflects in my Raees performance: SRK

The Bollywood actor is travelling with a film’s executive Rahul Dholakia and writer Ritesh Sidhwani from Mumbai to Delhi on Aug Kranti Express sight to foster Raees which hits a screens this week on Jan 25.

