Liverpool find Anfield impulse in League Cup semi-final

Posted date : January 24, 2017
PHOTO: REUTERS

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool’s challenging home record was meant to yield a height for a lean during 3 trophies this deteriorate — though Saturday’s warn 3-2 Premier League improved by Swansea marred that idea.

If Jurgen Klopp’s group are to overcome Southampton during Anfield in a second leg of a League Cup semi-final on Wednesday and strech Wembley, their fortifying will have to urge significantly.

The startle of pang their initial improved during Anfield in roughly 12 months is still being felt by a club’s supporters, with a run of only dual points won from a final 9 accessible deleterious Liverpool’s chances of alighting a initial English joining pretension given 1990.

Klopp eyes City strife after Liverpool penetrate Stoke during Anfield

The revisit of Premier League rivals Southampton — who lead 1-0 from a initial leg pleasantness Nathan Redmond’s idea — will be followed by a home compare opposite second-tier Wolves in a FA Cup fourth turn on Saturday.

Klopp expects success in both ties; he also expects many improved fortifying from a group who have conceded 6 goals in their final 3 joining matches.

“We are not happy about a final results,” pronounced a Liverpool manager. “They are apparently not good enough. But we know football in a opposite way.

Liverpool find to keep gait with leaders Chelsea

“The final mistake in a game, infrequently it’s a goalkeeper, infrequently it’s a defender, infrequently it’s somebody else, though many of a time, there are 7 or 8 players involved. That’s a fortifying I’m articulate about. Everybody’s obliged for everything. We unequivocally have to do better.”

Centre-back Joel Matip, a late surrogate opposite Swansea, is in line for a start given Dec 11.

Southampton conduct to Anfield with renewed confidence, carrying finished a run of 4 true joining defeats with a 3-0 win over Premier League fortifying champions Leicester City final weekend.

“It’s apparently a large diversion for a bar and we have to make certain that we’re ready,” pronounced Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. “We all spoke about how we wish to play during Wembley and suffer that, so we’ve got to make certain that we get there now.”

Southampton’s preparations haven’t been helped by an damage to their star defender Virgil Van Dijk, a centre-back commissioned as group captain following a depart of Jose Fonte to West Ham.

“Van Dijk is carrying a indicate and we am watchful for a formula during a moment,” pronounced Southampton manager Puel. “It’s not serious, though we don’t know if he can attend in this game. We will see in a subsequent days before a game.”

Liverpool’s sour rivals Manchester United seem to have one feet in a final already after winning initial leg of their semi-final opposite Hull City 2-0 during Old Trafford, interjection to strikes from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini.

Relegation-threatened Hull saw their preparations overshadowed by a fractured skull suffered by midfielder Ryan Mason in a 2-0 detriment to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Mason, who incidentally clashed heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, was subsequently operated on in sanatorium though Hull pronounced Monday he had talked to visitors following his surgery.

League Cup semi-final 2nd leg fixtures

Wednesday, Jan 25:

Liverpool (0) v Southampton (1)

Thursday, Jan 26:

Hull (0) v Manchester United (2)

