FAISALABAD: At slightest dual people, including a shooter, were killed in a firing occurrence inside a justice in Dibalpur city of Punjab’s Okara district on Tuesday.
Niaz Ahmed, a complainant in a murder case, arrived in a justice of Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas and non-stop unenlightened fire, that left Bilqees Bibi dead, and 5 others wounded, military sources told The Express Tribune.
Two passed as male opens glow in Okara court
Attack on wake leaves one dead, dual injured
However, a assailant was killed in retaliatory glow by a policeman deployed during a court, an central said.
A box was purebred opposite a accused, a central added, observant a occurrence occurred due to a family dispute.
