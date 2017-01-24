Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Breakingnews
Two passed as male opens glow in Okara court

Two passed as male opens glow in Okara court
FAISALABAD: At slightest dual people, including a shooter, were killed in a firing occurrence inside a justice in Dibalpur city of Punjab’s Okara district on Tuesday.

Niaz Ahmed, a complainant in a murder case, arrived in a justice of Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas and non-stop unenlightened fire, that left Bilqees Bibi dead, and 5 others wounded, military sources told The Express Tribune.

Attack on wake leaves one dead, dual injured

However, a assailant was killed in retaliatory glow by a policeman deployed during a court, an central said.

A box was purebred opposite a accused, a central added, observant a occurrence occurred due to a family dispute.

