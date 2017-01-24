Pakistan conducts initial moody exam of surface-to-surface Ababeel missile

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully test-fired indigenously-developed aspect to aspect nuclear-capable barb Ababeel, a Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) pronounced Tuesday.
“Pakistan successfully conducted initial moody exam of SSM Ababeel, Range 2,200 kilometres,’ DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.
According to a military’s media wing, a barb is able of delivering mixed warheads, regulating Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. “The exam moody was directed during validating several pattern and technical parameters of a arms system,” a matter said.
“Ababeel is able of carrying chief warheads and has a capability to rivet mixed targets with high precision, defeating a enemy’s antagonistic radars,” it added.
The ISPR said, growth of Ababeel Weapon System is directed during ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in a flourishing informal Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment. “This will serve strengthen deterrence.”
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah congratulated a republic and a barb launch group on a achievement.
The growth came over dual weeks after indigenously-developed submarine-launched journey barb Babur-III was successfully test-fired.
Babur weapons complement incorporates modernized aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both during land and sea with high correctness during a operation of 700kms. It is a low flying, turf hugging missile, that carries certain secrecy facilities and is able of carrying several forms of warheads.
Pakistan fires 'first submarine-launched nuclear-capable missile
