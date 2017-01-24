More than 100 airlines fly to around 260 destinations from a general hub. PHOTO COURTESY: VIZTS.COM
DUBAI: Dubai International cemented a pretension as a world’s busiest airfield for general passengers in 2016, with a 7.2 per cent boost in traveller numbers to 83.6 million, a user pronounced Tuesday.
Dubai Airports pronounced “near record numbers” in Dec had pushed annual trade during a Gulf heart to 83,654,250 passengers, compared with 78,014,838 in 2015. The airport, that serves as a home of Emirates airline, became a world’s busiest in terms of general newcomer trade in 2014.
“With a new foresee for 89 million passengers in 2017, DXB is shutting a opening on Atlanta and Beijing for a tip mark in altogether traffic,” Dubai Airports arch executive Paul Griffiths in a statement.
The airfield announced in Feb it was expanding a annual ability to 90 million passengers with a opening of a new concourse. Griffiths pronounced during a time that Dubai Airports was awaiting to accept 85 million passengers in 2016.
Situated on transcontinental atmosphere routes, Dubai is one of several Gulf-based airports to knowledge supernatural expansion in new years. More than 100 airlines fly to around 260 destinations from a general hub.
In Aug an Emirates’ Boeing 777 crash-landed during Dubai International, forcing authorities to cancel some-more than 200 flights. All passengers and organisation were evacuated though a firefighter died while putting out a blaze. Dubai’s second airport, Al-Maktoum International, non-stop in 2013 and will be able of receiving 120 million passengers a year once entirely operational.
