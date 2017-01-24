Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Federer, Wawrinka to strife in all-Swiss Australian Open semi-final

Federer, Wawrinka to strife in all-Swiss Australian Open semi-final
Swiss tennis stars Roger Federer (L) and Stan Wawrinka (R) will face any other in a semi-final of a Australia Open 2017. PHOTO: AFP/ REUTERS

MELBOURNE: Former universe series one Roger Federer stormed into a semi-finals of a Australian Open with an powerful straight-sets win over Germany’s Mischa Zverev on Tuesday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion set adult a semi-final opposite associate Swiss Stan Wawrinka with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win in only 92 mins on Rod Laver Arena.

The four-time champion extended his record for many Australian Open semi-final appearances to 13 with his victory.

Nadal, Serena journey into quarter-finals

It will also be a record-stretching 41st Grand Slam semi-final for a Swiss legend.

“I’m happy. we played as good as we could in this tournament. we never suspicion we would be this good. Here we am still station in a semi-final to play Stan,” Federer pronounced on court. “It couldn’t be cooler for a both of us. we can’t wait. we suspicion [pre-tournament] we competence win a few rounds, depending on a draw, maybe fourth turn or quarters. That was my call.”

Murray assured about Australia Open notwithstanding improved in Doha

Federer has Swiss Davis Cup teammate Wawrinka station in his approach for a place in Sunday’s final. He leads Wawrinka 18-3.

Earlier, Wawrinka mastered former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in true sets to strech his third Australian Open semi-final after a mid-match evidence on Tuesday.

The universe series 4 won 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3 in dual hours, 15 mins for his eighth Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

It puts a three-time Grand Slam champion, a leader in Melbourne in 2014, only one feat divided from his fourth Slam final.

“It’s not easy to play opposite him. He’s a clever player,” Wawrinka pronounced of Tsonga. “I consider [the] conditions were utterly quick today. It was a bit windy. Not easy to control [the ball]. we started to pierce a bit improved and be a bit some-more assertive from a initial shot. we consider that’s what done a difference.”

Of his subsequent opponent, Wawrinka said: “I’m awaiting Roger to play aggressive. He’s personification so good and we are all happy to see him behind on a justice and also personification so good given we all suffer to watch him.”

It was a fourth assembly between a span during a Grand Slam, though a initial divided from Roland Garros, with Wawrinka now winning 3 of his encounters with Tsonga.

It was also their initial assembly on a tough justice in roughly a decade, carrying contested their final 6 encounters on clay.

Among Wawrinka’s 3 vital triumphs is his win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne 3 years ago, when he became a initial actor to improved a tip dual seeds en track to a vital pretension given Spaniard Sergei Bruguera won Roland Garros in 1993.

Wawrinka also won a 2015 French Open and final year’s US Open, both times conquering Djokovic.

