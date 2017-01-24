VALLETTA: Britain can plead yet not pointer shared trade deals while it stays a member of a European Union, a emissary conduct of a bloc’s executive, that will lead a technical negotiations on Brexit, pronounced on Tuesday.
Britain can plead though not sign trade deals while still in EU – executive
Frans Timmermans. PHOTO: REUTERS
VALLETTA: Britain can plead yet not pointer shared trade deals while it stays a member of a European Union, a emissary conduct of a bloc’s executive, that will lead a technical negotiations on Brexit, pronounced on Tuesday.
Frans Timmermans’ difference lifted a awaiting of obstacles and delays for Britain’s devise to pursue trade pacts with a United States and other nations as it prepares to leave a bloc.
British Prime Minister Theresa May had betrothed to start a divorce record in Mar – yet a timing of a exit was called into doubt on Tuesday when a tip justice ruled she contingency initial find capitulation from parliament. “It’s a really elementary authorised situation,” pronounced Timmermans, First Vice-President of a European Commission.
“Everybody can speak to everyone, yet we can usually pointer a trade agreement with a third nation once we have left a EU. You can’t do that before,” Timmermans told reporters.
His comments seemed somewhat reduction firm that those of his boss, a Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker, who pronounced final year he did not like a thought of Britain negotiating trade agreements on a possess while Brexit has not materialised. The line has been echoed by Italy’s Europe minister, Sandro Gozi, also attending a assembly of EU ministers and officials in Malta: “It is transparent that trade is an disdainful cunning (of executive EU institutions on interest of member states). As prolonged as UK stays member of a EU, it should honour a EU law.” EU regulations give both sides dual years from a impulse a exit proviso is triggered to negotiate and determine a divorce before it comes to fruition.
