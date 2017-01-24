RAWALPINDI: A cricket coaching academy is to be determined in Rawalpindi during Waqarunnisa Postgraduate College for Women, Sports Board Chairman Hanif Abbasi pronounced here on Tuesday. “All formulation in this courtesy has been finalised,” he pronounced in a media briefing. The Punjab supervision was giving priority to compelling sports activities for women in a castle city, he added.
Healthy activities: Academy set adult to foster sports
RAWALPINDI: A cricket coaching academy is to be determined in Rawalpindi during Waqarunnisa Postgraduate College for Women, Sports Board Chairman Hanif Abbasi pronounced here on Tuesday. “All formulation in this courtesy has been finalised,” he pronounced in a media briefing. The Punjab supervision was giving priority to compelling sports activities for women in a castle city, he added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.
