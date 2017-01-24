ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started work on upgrading a website. The purpose of a activity is to safeguard present and probable information is accessible for website users.
To raise utility, credibility, and trustworthiness of a CDA website, all formations of a management have been destined to yield information about completed, ongoing, and designed destiny projects to a IT Directorate.
The other design of a website upgradation is to offer one-click solutions to a ubiquitous open and offices carrying independence with a Capital Development Authority (CDA). CDA Administration Member Muhammad Yasir Pirzada is privately supervising a exercise.
Pirzada pronounced that a website of any establishment or dialect is a thoughtfulness of a activities and performance. “We have instituted a routine to rouse a CDA website”, he said.
Enhanced utility: CDA starts upgrading website
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.
