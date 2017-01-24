GILGIT: Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Fida Khan Fida on Tuesday pronounced that a supervision was holding stairs to take advantage of a tourism intensity of G-B. Fida combined that a past regimes did not compensate due courtesy to this sector, however, a benefaction supervision is giving it priority by initiating projects to foster tourism in a region. Rapid swell is being done with courtesy to tourism overdue to a goal-oriented policies of a supervision in an try to attract tourists, Fida remarked.
Government intervention: ‘Measures taken to foster tourism’
GILGIT: Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Fida Khan Fida on Tuesday pronounced that a supervision was holding stairs to take advantage of a tourism intensity of G-B. Fida combined that a past regimes did not compensate due courtesy to this sector, however, a benefaction supervision is giving it priority by initiating projects to foster tourism in a region. Rapid swell is being done with courtesy to tourism overdue to a goal-oriented policies of a supervision in an try to attract tourists, Fida remarked.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Facebook obsession could distortion in your genes
January 24, 2017
Pictures of a day: Jan 24, 2017
January 24, 2017
Fatty food can revoke attraction to insulin, ...
January 24, 2017
Pompeo reliable as CIA boss, Tillerson assignment ...
January 24, 2017