Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Government intervention: ‘Measures taken to foster tourism’ 

Government intervention: ‘Measures taken to foster tourism’ 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 24, 2017 In Sports 0
Government intervention: ‘Measures taken to foster tourism’ 
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

GILGIT: Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Fida Khan Fida on Tuesday pronounced that a supervision was holding stairs to take advantage of a tourism intensity of G-B. Fida combined that a past regimes did not compensate due courtesy to this sector, however, a benefaction supervision is giving it priority by initiating projects to foster tourism in a region. Rapid swell is being done with courtesy to tourism overdue to a goal-oriented policies of a supervision in an try to attract tourists, Fida remarked.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

2017 and Pakistani Women
Now a reckoning
Government intervention: ‘Measures taken to foster tourism’ 
Healthy activities: Academy set adult to foster sports  
Dubai retains pretension as world’s busiest airport
Facebook obsession could distortion in your genes
Two passed as male opens glow in Okara court
Britain can plead though not sign trade deals while still in EU – executive
Police examine of Israel’s Netanyahu widens
Pictures of a day: Jan 24, 2017
Liverpool find Anfield impulse in League Cup semi-final
Federer, Wawrinka to strife in all-Swiss Australian Open semi-final

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions