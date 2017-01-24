Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Clean environment: G-B debate to quarrel wickedness   

Clean environment: G-B debate to quarrel wickedness   
ISLAMABAD: A cleanliness recognition debate has been launched by a Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) tourism dialect in several tools of a region. According to G-B tourism dialect officials, a debate was started with a aim to emanate recognition among a domestic tourists per a significance of cleanliness for visitors travelling to G-B from opposite a country. Volunteer teams comprising of students from schools and colleges were a partial of a campaign. These teams visited opposite tourism spots in partnership with citizens.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.

