Tuesday , 24 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Multan Metro Bus: a certain step

Multan Metro Bus: a certain step

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 24, 2017 In Sports 0
Multan Metro Bus: a certain step
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif travels in a Metro Bus after coronation of a use in Multan. PHOTO: APPPrime Minister Nawaz Sharif travels in a Metro Bus after coronation of a use in Multan. PHOTO: APP

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif travels in a Metro Bus after coronation of a use in Multan. PHOTO: APP

The Metro Bus plan in Multan was inaugurated by PM Nawaz Sharif amidst many pushing on Jan 24. The project, that was finished during a cost of Rs28 billion, is a certain step towards modernising a sad and infrequently nonexistent open float zone in Pakistan’s civil cities. It is a ubiquitously concurred fact that a expansion of complicated open float systems plays a vital purpose in accelerating trade activities and growth, and for that a supervision deserves a tip of a shawl for carrying a prophesy to rise simple infrastructure that has been prolonged overdue. However, a launch of this and mixed other projects opposite a backdrop of a lady failing unattended on a building of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore reduction than a month ago raises a doubt of because these projects are receiving appropriation of billions of rupees when simple health infrastructure in Punjab, and for that matter a rest of Pakistan, is visibly in a shambles. What does a common male need first: an air-conditioned train float around a streets of Multan and Lahore or entrance to adequate healthcare?

If we take a demeanour during only Lahore, a largest civil city of Punjab, even medical projects that were announced sojourn uncompleted. These embody a Surgical Tower during Mayo Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Dental College and prolongation of a Services Hospital among others. The medical comforts in a farming areas of a nation paint an even bleaker picture, abandoned of even a many simple of facilities, cleanliness, medicines and infrequently even doctors. There is a need for cost-benefit research of medical infrastructure contra float infrastructure that needs to be finished with a assistance of a private zone so that it can be dynamic that projects need to prioritised. Using a estimated cost of a 500-bed tertiary caring sanatorium underneath construction in Gujranwala, value Rs3.9 billion, one could disagree that 7 such hospitals could have been built opposite a cost of a Metro Bus plan in Multan. Do we prioritise a preference for 95,000 commuters daily or effective medical for thousands each day? The doubt remains.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.

Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Integrity and character
Multan Metro Bus: a certain step
Enhanced utility: CDA starts upgrading website 
The counter-fatigue battle
Clean environment: G-B debate to quarrel wickedness   
Appraisal: IP house to examination advance done in cases  
2017 and Pakistani Women
Now a reckoning
Government intervention: ‘Measures taken to foster tourism’ 
Healthy activities: Academy set adult to foster sports  
Dubai retains pretension as world’s busiest airport
Facebook obsession could distortion in your genes

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions